Allianz confirms guidance after strong Q1
MUNICH, May 3 The German insurance giant Allianz on Wednesday confirmed its guidance for 2017 as it reported robust key figures for the first quarter.
Oct 30 Royal Bank Of Scotland
* Sale of remainder of Citizens Financial Group Inc. stake
* Announces it has sold all of its remaining shareholding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. in an underwritten public follow-on offering
* Following completion of offering, RBS will have fully divested its stake in Citizens and will therefore no longer consolidate CFG for regulatory reporting purposes
* Goldman, Sachs & Co., Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan are acting as joint underwriters for offering.
* Offering is approximately 110 million shares of Citizens' common stock, equivalent to 20.9% of CFG's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 NP3 FASTIGHETER AB: * SAID ON TUESDAY ELECTED ANDERS NILSSON AS NEW CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)