Allianz confirms guidance after strong Q1
MUNICH, May 3 The German insurance giant Allianz on Wednesday confirmed its guidance for 2017 as it reported robust key figures for the first quarter.
Oct 30 Indre Sogn Sparebank :
* Q3 net interest income 12.7 million Norwegian crowns ($1.48 million) versus 14.5 million crowns year ago
* Q3 net profit 1.7 million crowns versus 6.0 million crowns year ago
* Q3 loan losses 375,000 crowns versus 480,000 crowns year ago

($1 = 8.5554 Norwegian crowns)
May 3 NP3 FASTIGHETER AB: * SAID ON TUESDAY ELECTED ANDERS NILSSON AS NEW CHAIRMAN