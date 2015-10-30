Oct 30 Vectura Group Plc :

* US FDA approves new dual combination bronchodilator Utibron Neohaler and stand-alone monotherapy Seebri Neohaler for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

* Novartis expects that Utibron Neohaler and Seebri Neohaler (formerly NVA237; glycopyrrolate) will be available in Q1 of 2016

* Approval of Utibron Neohaler and Seebri Neohaler triggers a $22.5 mln milestone payment from Novartis to Vectura Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)