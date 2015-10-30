Oct 30 Mavshack publ AB :

* Q3 sales 3.5 million Swedish crowns ($410,004.10) versus 21.7 million crowns year ago

* Q3 operating profit 29.1 million crowns versus 2.1 million crowns year ago

* North America is the next region for Mavshack to enter, which it will do during Q4 Source text: bit.ly/1NcAy4a Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5365 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)