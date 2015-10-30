Oct 30 (Reuters) -

* Deutsche Boerse says ceinex and china construction bank announce cooperation

* Deutsche Boerse says ceinex is the first international and regulated marketplace for trading rmb denominated investment products outside mainland china

* Deutsche Boerse says company is a joint venture by shanghai stock exchange, deutsche börse and china financial futures exchange and based in frankfurt, germany

* Deutsche Boerse says new marketplace will commence operations on 18 november 2015

* Comes a day after Deutsche Boerse agreed to form a JV in Germany with China's FX trading operator Further company coverage: [ DB1Gn.DE]