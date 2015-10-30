Allianz confirms guidance after strong Q1
MUNICH, May 3 The German insurance giant Allianz on Wednesday confirmed its guidance for 2017 as it reported robust key figures for the first quarter.
Oct 30 (Reuters) -
* Deutsche Boerse says ceinex and china construction bank announce cooperation
* Deutsche Boerse says ceinex is the first international and regulated marketplace for trading rmb denominated investment products outside mainland china
* Deutsche Boerse says company is a joint venture by shanghai stock exchange, deutsche börse and china financial futures exchange and based in frankfurt, germany
* Deutsche Boerse says new marketplace will commence operations on 18 november 2015
* Comes a day after Deutsche Boerse agreed to form a JV in Germany with China's FX trading operator Further company coverage: [ DB1Gn.DE]
MUNICH, May 3 The German insurance giant Allianz on Wednesday confirmed its guidance for 2017 as it reported robust key figures for the first quarter.
May 3 NP3 FASTIGHETER AB: * SAID ON TUESDAY ELECTED ANDERS NILSSON AS NEW CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)