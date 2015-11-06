Nov 6 (Reuters) -

* Richemont cfo says wants to use cash for its brands, no plans for buybacks

* Richemont cfo says to increase dividend in good and bad times

* Richemont cfo says valuation on net a porter deal was higher than expexted

* Richemont cfo says sees fy gross margin of 65 percent if forex stays at current level

* Richemont cfo says lancel should finish on par with last year, dunhill still difficult Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)