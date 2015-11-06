BRIEF-Grandvision expects softer Q2
* Expects a softer Q2 2017 due to timing of easter holidays and higher prior year comparables especially in other europe segment
Nov 6 (Reuters) -
* Richemont cfo says wants to use cash for its brands, no plans for buybacks
* Richemont cfo says to increase dividend in good and bad times
* Richemont cfo says valuation on net a porter deal was higher than expexted
* Richemont cfo says sees fy gross margin of 65 percent if forex stays at current level
* Richemont cfo says lancel should finish on par with last year, dunhill still difficult Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
* Expects a softer Q2 2017 due to timing of easter holidays and higher prior year comparables especially in other europe segment
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sri Lanka-based consumer durables retailer Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC's National Long-Term Rating at 'A-(lka)' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also withdrawn the expected rating assigned to Singer's proposed senior unsecured debentures as the debt issuance is no longer expected to convert to final ratings in the near future. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. S