UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 30 Schneider Electric :
* Schneider Electric reaches an agreement to sell Juno Lighting to Acuity Brands
* Terms of agreement reflect a cash purchase price totaling approximately $385 million (about 350 million euros), implying a multiple of c. 12.0x Juno's EBITDA 2014
* Transaction would generate a capital loss/ impairment of up to $300 million (about 270 million euros)
* Such loss/impairment would be excluded from basis of calculation for Schneider Electric's 2015 dividend
* Says the sold business generated revenues of $230 million and an EBITDA of $32 million in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ABU DHABI, May 3 National oil firm Saudi Aramco plans to cut its stake in Sadara Chemical Co , a joint venture with U.S. company Dow Chemical, via an initial public offer of shares, Sadara chief executive Ziad al-Labban said on Wednesday.