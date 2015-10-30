Oct 30 Schneider Electric :

* Schneider Electric reaches an agreement to sell Juno Lighting to Acuity Brands

* Terms of agreement reflect a cash purchase price totaling approximately $385 million (about 350 million euros), implying a multiple of c. 12.0x Juno's EBITDA 2014

* Transaction would generate a capital loss/ impairment of up to $300 million (about 270 million euros)

* Such loss/impairment would be excluded from basis of calculation for Schneider Electric's 2015 dividend

* Says the sold business generated revenues of $230 million and an EBITDA of $32 million in 2014