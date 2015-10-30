UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 30 Cxense ASA :
* Signs agreement with AdBoost Media, the digital agency owned by leading media corporation Grupo Tribune in Honduras
* The contract includes licensing the Cxense Insight (real-time analytics), Cxense DMP (Data Management Platform), and Cxense Content (site personalization) products Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 29.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 23.6 MILLION YEAR AGO