UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 30 Adveo Group International SA :
* 9-month net loss 6.8 million euros ($7.5 million) versus profit 8.1 million euros year ago
* 9-month EBITDA 16.4 million euros versus 28.9 million euros year ago
* 9-month revenue 668.4 million euros versus 724.7 million euros year ago
* Net financial debt 174 million euros at end-Sept, increasing 49 million euros compared with end-Dec. 2014 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9100 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 29.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 23.6 MILLION YEAR AGO