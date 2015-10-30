UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 30 Free2move Holding AB :
* Implements restructuring and prolongs subscription period for ongoing issue
* Potential operation reductions to primarily affect business in Halmstad
* Subscription period for ongoing issue is prolonged till Nov. 11 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 29.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 23.6 MILLION YEAR AGO