Oct 30 Sotkamo Silver AB :

* Taaleritehdas' subsidiary Taaleritehtaan Sijoitustehdas Oy has subscribed for 2,064,319 convertibles issued by the Company for a total amount of 14,161,228.34 Swedish crowns (1,5 million euros)

* Each convertible with a par value of 6.86 crowns

* Convertible loan is due March 31, 2017, to extent that conversion has not taken place prior to that date, or company has not repaid loan as an early repayment Source text for Eikon:

