BRIEF-NP3 Fastigheter elects Anders Nilsson as new Chairman
May 3 NP3 FASTIGHETER AB: * SAID ON TUESDAY ELECTED ANDERS NILSSON AS NEW CHAIRMAN
Oct 30 Worldpay Group Plc :
* Proposed offering of eur 400 million senior notes due 2022
* Proceeds of offering, together with cash on hand, will be used to fund partial prepayment of 600 million stg bullet term facility
* There will be no public offering of notes
* Notes will be offered and sold only to qualified institutional buyers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* AEG WILL BE NEW OPERATOR AT FRIENDS ARENA IN SOLNA, JUST OUTSIDE STOCKHOLM CITY CENTRE