Oct 30 Standard Bank Group Ltd

* In context of co, potential financial effect of FRC Nigeria notification relating to Stanbic IBTC is not material

* Legal advice has been received that both FRCN's notification, and an associated purported FRCN fine against Stanbic IBTC of NGN 1 billion

* Standard Bank group fully supports stanbic IBTC in its response to frcn

* Both Stanbic IBTC and group remain in close contact with relevant banking regulators.