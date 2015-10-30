BRIEF-Novo Nordisk CEO sees lower U.S. political risk
May 3 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's chief executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen made following comments on a call for journalists, following the firm's first-quarter results:
Oct 30 Cytotools AG :
* Indian regulatory authorities recommend approval of Dermapro, data of the phase III clinical trial to be submitted in November Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's chief executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen made following comments on a call for journalists, following the firm's first-quarter results:
* Q1 net profit 134.0 million euros ($146.3 million) versus 125.2 million euros year ago