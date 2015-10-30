BRIEF-Utenos Trikotazas elects Gintautas Rudis as new chairman of the company's board
* Says Gintautas Rudis was elected as a chairman of board at board meeting on 2 May 2017
Oct 30 A.G. Leventis (Nigeria) Plc :
* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 revenue of 8.82 billion naira versus 8.36 billion naira last yaer
* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 profit before tax of 400.7 million naira versus 742.2 million naira last year Source : bit.ly/1GAJEXn Further company coverage:
LJUBLJANA, May 3 Slovenian household appliances maker Gorenje said it plans to issue 40 million euros ($44 million) worth of bonds with a fixed interest rate of 2.45 percent.