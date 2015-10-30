UPDATE 1-Britain's ITV says Chief Executive Adam Crozier to step down
LONDON, May 3 ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said its Chief Executive Adam Crozier was stepping down after seven years in the role.
Oct 30 CPU Softwarehouse AG :
* H1 group sales up at 2.9 million euros ($3.19 million)(previous year: 2.8 million euros)
* H1 EBIT loss 34,000 euros (previous year: loss 249,000 euros)
* Expects group sales for the full year 2015 on previous year's level (around 6 million euros) Source text - bit.ly/1Wnsnme Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9085 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Its unit Nautical Channel signs three years agreement with World on Wireless Limited Bermuda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)