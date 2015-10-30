UPDATE 1-Britain's ITV says Chief Executive Adam Crozier to step down
LONDON, May 3 ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said its Chief Executive Adam Crozier was stepping down after seven years in the role.
Oct 30 Mercado Alternativo Bursatil (MAB):
* Trading in Zinkia Entertainment SA on Spain's alternative market (MAB) to be lifted from Nov. 2 Source text: bit.ly/1ipP9MK
* Its unit Nautical Channel signs three years agreement with World on Wireless Limited Bermuda