UPDATE 1-Britain's ITV says Chief Executive Adam Crozier to step down
LONDON, May 3 ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said its Chief Executive Adam Crozier was stepping down after seven years in the role.
Oct 30 Nafpaktos Textile Industry SA :
* Says its chairman Vasilios Polichronos raised his stake in the company from 29.46 percent to 32.27 percent
Source text: bit.ly/1jWGnaN
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 3 ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said its Chief Executive Adam Crozier was stepping down after seven years in the role.
* Q1 revenue up 28.3 percent year on year to 21.1 billion roubles ($370 million);