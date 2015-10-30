UPDATE 1-Britain's ITV says Chief Executive Adam Crozier to step down
LONDON, May 3 ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said its Chief Executive Adam Crozier was stepping down after seven years in the role.
Oct 30 Cloud Technologies SA :
* Signs definitive agreement to acquire 70 percent of Audience Network Sp. z o.o. and completed acquisition of remaining 30 percent
* Its unit Nautical Channel signs three years agreement with World on Wireless Limited Bermuda