Oct 30 Utenos Trikotazas AB :

* 9-month consolidated sales 14.1 million euros, down 4.9 pct versus year ago

* 9-month operating profit of 64,000 euros versus 668,000 euros year ago

* 9-month consolidated operating profit of 329,000 euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago

* Q3 net profit 464,000 euros versus 675,000 euros year ago

* "Operating result of Utenos Trikotazas for 9 months is still influenced by effects of Russia's economic turbulence to company's export" - managing director Source text for Eikon:

