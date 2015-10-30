Oct 30 Sino AG :

* FY net profit of 1.06 million euros ($1.17 million) (0.52 million euros in the previous year)

* FY earnings before taxes for the group amounted to 1.13 million euros compared to 514,000 euros in the previous year

* Proposes dividend of 0.45 euros per share