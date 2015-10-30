Oct 30 Euronext:

* 1,383,624 new ordinary shares issued by Intrasense, immediately assimilated with the existing ordinary shares, will be listed on the market Alternext Paris as of Nov. 4

* Reason is conversion of non listed convertible bonds

* Issues as well 418,803 new ordinary shares to be listed on Nov. 4 following exercise of non listed stock warrants Further company coverage: [ALINS.pA ]