BRIEF-Grifols Q1 net profit up 7 pct YoY
* Q1 net profit 134.0 million euros ($146.3 million) versus 125.2 million euros year ago
Oct 30 Euronext:
* 1,383,624 new ordinary shares issued by Intrasense, immediately assimilated with the existing ordinary shares, will be listed on the market Alternext Paris as of Nov. 4
* Reason is conversion of non listed convertible bonds
* Issues as well 418,803 new ordinary shares to be listed on Nov. 4 following exercise of non listed stock warrants Further company coverage: [ALINS.pA ] (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 134.0 million euros ($146.3 million) versus 125.2 million euros year ago
* DECIDED TO CARRY OUT A SMALLER NEW ISSUE OF A MAXIMUM OF SEK 24 MILLION