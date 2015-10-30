UPDATE 1-Britain's ITV says Chief Executive Adam Crozier to step down
LONDON, May 3 ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said its Chief Executive Adam Crozier was stepping down after seven years in the role.
Oct 30 Wirtualna Polska Holding SA :
* Says Warsaw Court registers merger of company's two units Free4Fresh Sp. z o.o. and HTTP Sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 3 ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said its Chief Executive Adam Crozier was stepping down after seven years in the role.
* Its unit Nautical Channel signs three years agreement with World on Wireless Limited Bermuda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)