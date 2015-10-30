UPDATE 1-Britain's ITV says Chief Executive Adam Crozier to step down
LONDON, May 3 ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said its Chief Executive Adam Crozier was stepping down after seven years in the role.
Oct 30 Ihlas Gazetecilik :
* Q3 net loss of 3.6 million lira ($1.24 million)versus profit of 550,829 lira year ago
* Q3 revenue of 20.4 million lira versus 21.1 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9105 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 3 ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said its Chief Executive Adam Crozier was stepping down after seven years in the role.
* Its unit Nautical Channel signs three years agreement with World on Wireless Limited Bermuda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)