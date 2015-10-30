Italy - Factors to watch on May 3
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Oct 30 Leadmedia Group SA :
* Reports H1 EBITDA of 1.9 million euros ($2.1 million) versus 1.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 result after goodwill is 5.6 million euros versus 5.1 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1PUOsJM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
* Vivant Energy Corp signed a shareholders agreement with ET Energy Pilipinas Holding Corp