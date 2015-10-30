Oct 30 Tuto4pc.Com Group SA :

* H1 net income group share 1.1 million euros ($1.21 million) versus 1.6 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 3.7 million euros versus 3.1 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue 5.9 million euros versus 5.2 million euros year ago

* In medium term expects to return to profitability ratios similar to the last 2 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9072 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)