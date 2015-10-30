Italy - Factors to watch on May 3
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Oct 30 Senkron Guvenlik :
* Q3 net loss of 172,546 lira ($59,227) versus profit of 1.7 million lira year ago
* Q3 revenue of 7.3 million lira versus 7.9 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9133 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
* Vivant Energy Corp signed a shareholders agreement with ET Energy Pilipinas Holding Corp