BRIEF-Uni-Select Inc Q1 sales $297.2 million
* Uni-Select reports sales and EBITDA growth as well as network expansion in q1
Nov 2 TomTom NV :
* Says its navigation services are now available in new Mercedes me app, recently launched by Daimler Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 3 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Wednesday it was considering getting certified under a new international program that could help companies defend themselves against isolated cases of corruption or poor business practices.