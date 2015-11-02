BRIEF-Tegna Inc's board approves spin-off of cars.com
* Tegna Inc says cars.com to pay Tegna one-time cash distribution of $650 million
Nov 2 Tomtom NV :
* Announces a deal with Eliocity, part of Mobivia group, and creator of Xee connected vehicles solution
* Says Eliocity will bring to market a professional solution which is designed to offer drivers of light commercial vehicles a better way to communicate, locate and work together, by combining data from their XeeCONNECT box in the TomTom BRIDGE platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said the iPhone maker plans to create a $1 billion fund to invest in advanced manufacturing companies in the United States.