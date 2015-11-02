Nov 2 Crealogix Holding AG :

* Raises 25 million Swiss francs ($25.35 million) for growth

* Convertible launched on 22 october 2015 was very oversubscribed and therefore able to be successfully placed, with maximum amount of 25 million francs