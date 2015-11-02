BRIEF-Tegna Inc's board approves spin-off of cars.com
* Tegna Inc says cars.com to pay Tegna one-time cash distribution of $650 million
Nov 2 University Press Plc :
* Q2 revenue of 995.1 million naira versus 1.08 billion naira year ago
* Q2 profit before tax of 349.7 million naira versus 381.1 million naira year ago Source text (bit.ly/20mEJ2G) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said the iPhone maker plans to create a $1 billion fund to invest in advanced manufacturing companies in the United States.