BRIEF-Uni-Select Inc Q1 sales $297.2 million
* Uni-Select reports sales and EBITDA growth as well as network expansion in q1
Nov 2 Pankl Racing Systems AG :
* Q3 revenues increased by 10 pct to 41.3 million euros ($45.55 million)
* Operating earnings (EBIT) increased by 70 pct to 1.4 million euros
* 9-month net earnings after tax amounted to 5.0 million euros versus 5.8 million euros year ago
* Continues to expect a satisfactory business performance and good results in fiscal year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9066 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Uni-Select reports sales and EBITDA growth as well as network expansion in q1
NEW YORK, May 3 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Wednesday it was considering getting certified under a new international program that could help companies defend themselves against isolated cases of corruption or poor business practices.