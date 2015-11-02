BRIEF-Tegna Inc's board approves spin-off of cars.com
* Tegna Inc says cars.com to pay Tegna one-time cash distribution of $650 million
Nov 2 Quindell Plc
* Board of directors of Quindell Plc has decided to pursue a two stage distribution of 100 pence per share
* Initial, court approved, capital repayment to shareholders of 90 pence per share
* Expects to seek court approval for this to be made to shareholders in December 2015 at a total cost of approximately 415 mln stg
* Confirms that there have been no material changes to value of company's assets, nor its actual or prospective, contingent creditors since previously detailed to market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said the iPhone maker plans to create a $1 billion fund to invest in advanced manufacturing companies in the United States.