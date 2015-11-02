Nov 2 IP Group Plc

* Portfolio company Ultrahaptics completes 10.1 mln stg funding round

* Following completion of financing round, IP Group's undiluted beneficial stake of 30.1 pct in Ultrahaptics is valued at 7.1 million stg and IP Venture Fund II's 11.1 pct stake is valued at 2.6 mln stg

* Round was led by Woodford Investment Management and company was advised by IP Capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: