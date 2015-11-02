Nov 2 ZetaDisplay AB :

* ZetaDisplay Finland has signed a framework agreement with a bakery and restaurant chain in Finland regarding ZetaDisplay's media platform for Digital Signage and Last Meter Marketing

* The agreement covers the delivery of digital systems, content production and ZetaDisplay's media platform ZetaPortal with which the customer can update the content of media for all of their locations

* The agreement covers all customer bakery shops and cafes in 19 countries and their 1,100 restaurants in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway

* Installation has begun

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)