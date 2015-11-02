BRIEF-LHC Group Q1 earnings per share $0.53
* LHC Group reports first quarter 2017 EPS of $0.53 on revenue of $246.6 million
Nov 2 Cambian Group Plc :
* Andrew Griffith, chief financial officer, will stand down from board of Cambian and leave company after the announcement of its 2015 full year results in March, 2016
* A search to find a successor is underway and an announcement will be made in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* LHC Group reports first quarter 2017 EPS of $0.53 on revenue of $246.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S