Nov 2 Cambian Group Plc :

* Andrew Griffith, chief financial officer, will stand down from board of Cambian and leave company after the announcement of its 2015 full year results in March, 2016

* A search to find a successor is underway and an announcement will be made in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)