BRIEF-LHC Group Q1 earnings per share $0.53
* LHC Group reports first quarter 2017 EPS of $0.53 on revenue of $246.6 million
Nov 2 Union Diagnostic & Clinical Services Plc :
* 9-months ended Sept. 30, 2015 revenue of 936.8 million naira versus 773.7 million naira year ago
* 9-month profit before tax of 155.3 million naira versus 71.3 million naira year ago Source: bit.ly/1PfTrDp Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S