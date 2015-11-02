UPDATE 4-Macron, Le Pen clash on euro, terrorism, in French pre-election TV showdown
* Macron 20 points ahead before Sunday's runoff with Le Pen (Writes through, adding snap poll after debate)
Nov 2 Chams Plc :
* 9-Months ended Sept. 30, 2015 group loss before tax of 564.6 million naira versus profit of 86.8 million naira last year
* 9-Month ended Sept. 30, 2015 group revenue of 855.4 million naira versus 1.94 billion naira last year Source : bit.ly/1GHFnBv Further company coverage:
* Macron 20 points ahead before Sunday's runoff with Le Pen (Writes through, adding snap poll after debate)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 A U.S. judge on Wednesday said he had not seen clear evidence that Uber Technologies Inc had conspired with an engineer on its self driving car program to steal trade secrets from Alphabet Inc's Waymo, and that he was wrestling with whether to issue an injunction against the ride service.