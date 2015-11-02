Nov 2 Jcdecaux :

* Outfront Media and Jcdecaux sign a purchase and sale agreement for the latin america business of Outfront Media

* The purchase price is $82 million cash, subject to working capital and indebtedness adjustments

* The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2016, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)