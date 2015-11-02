BRIEF-Tegna Inc's board approves spin-off of cars.com
* Tegna Inc says cars.com to pay Tegna one-time cash distribution of $650 million
Nov 2 Jcdecaux :
* Outfront Media and Jcdecaux sign a purchase and sale agreement for the latin america business of Outfront Media
* The purchase price is $82 million cash, subject to working capital and indebtedness adjustments
* The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2016, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tegna Inc says cars.com to pay Tegna one-time cash distribution of $650 million
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said the iPhone maker plans to create a $1 billion fund to invest in advanced manufacturing companies in the United States.