BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings says purchased, through Jefferies, 10,000 PSH ordinary shares of no par value
* Pershing Square Holdings - purchased, through Jefferies International Limited, 10,000 PSH ordinary shares of no par value
Nov 2 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
* Confirms that it has completed sale of Proquote, a market data vendor and retail trading provider in United Kingdom, to IRESS
* Terms of transaction have not been disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pershing Square Holdings - purchased, through Jefferies International Limited, 10,000 PSH ordinary shares of no par value
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 3 After years of discord with a prominent hedge-fund manager, a federal investigation and bad publicity, Herbalife Ltd Chief Executive Officer Michael Johnson is taking a victory lap.