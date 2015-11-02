South Korean IPOs charge ahead despite tensions
* Pipeline expected to include Jin Air, Kyobo Life, Celltrion
Nov 2 Old Mutual Plc :
* Confirm that appointment of Bruce Hemphill, group chief executive, as an executive director of company has taken effect from Nov. 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Pipeline expected to include Jin Air, Kyobo Life, Celltrion
* Pershing Square Holdings - purchased, through Jefferies International Limited, 10,000 PSH ordinary shares of no par value