BRIEF-Uni-Select Inc Q1 sales $297.2 million
* Uni-Select reports sales and EBITDA growth as well as network expansion in q1
Nov 2 Flybe Group Plc
* Flybe announces completion of Project Blackbird, with redeployment of all remaining surplus jet aircraft
* Resolved its last major legacy issue through redeployment of all its remaining surplus Embraer E195 aircraft, thereby bringing Project Blackbird to a close
* Currently anticipate that financial cost of resolving remaining E195s will be 20 mln stg this year, reducing to around 10 mln stg next year, and then to 6 mln stg year after and 4 mln stg in following year
* Completion of Project Blackbird delivers a 40 mln stg mitigation versus Flybe's previously indicated obligation of 80 mln stg over remaining term of aircraft leases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 3 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Wednesday it was considering getting certified under a new international program that could help companies defend themselves against isolated cases of corruption or poor business practices.