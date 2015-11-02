South Korean IPOs charge ahead despite tensions
* Pipeline expected to include Jin Air, Kyobo Life, Celltrion
Nov 2 Immofinanz AG :
* Has signed a contract with Blackstone for sale of its entire logistics portfolio
* Purchase price is determined by property value of approximately 536 million euros, less construction costs of approximately 28 million euros
* Closing is expected to take place during Q1 of 2016 calendar year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Francois Murphy)
* Pipeline expected to include Jin Air, Kyobo Life, Celltrion
* Pershing Square Holdings - purchased, through Jefferies International Limited, 10,000 PSH ordinary shares of no par value