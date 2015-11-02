BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings says purchased, through Jefferies, 10,000 PSH ordinary shares of no par value
* Pershing Square Holdings - purchased, through Jefferies International Limited, 10,000 PSH ordinary shares of no par value
Nov 2 Banimmo SA :
* Says its Board of directors and CEO Christian Terlinden decided by mutual consent that Christian Terlinden function as CEO will be terminated
* Alain Chaussard, director of the company and also CEO of Affine (reference shareholder of Banimmo), has been appointed CEO
* Alain Chaussard will assure as such the presidency of the executive committee, until the appointment of the future CEO whose recruitment will soon be launched Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 3 After years of discord with a prominent hedge-fund manager, a federal investigation and bad publicity, Herbalife Ltd Chief Executive Officer Michael Johnson is taking a victory lap.