Nov 2 Banimmo SA :

* Says its Board of directors and CEO Christian Terlinden decided by mutual consent that Christian Terlinden function as CEO will be terminated

* Alain Chaussard, director of the company and also CEO of Affine (reference shareholder of Banimmo), has been appointed CEO

* Alain Chaussard will assure as such the presidency of the executive committee, until the appointment of the future CEO whose recruitment will soon be launched