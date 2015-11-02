Nov 2 Codere SA :

* To propose capital increase of 494.9 million euros ($545.7 million) through credit compensation, by issue of 2.5 million new shares

* Capital increase to finance senior bonds worth 760 million euros and senior bonds worth $300 million, both issued by Codere Finance Luxembourg SA

