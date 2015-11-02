BRIEF-Uni-Select Inc Q1 sales $297.2 million
* Uni-Select reports sales and EBITDA growth as well as network expansion in q1
Nov 2 Codere SA :
* To propose capital increase of 494.9 million euros ($545.7 million) through credit compensation, by issue of 2.5 million new shares
* Capital increase to finance senior bonds worth 760 million euros and senior bonds worth $300 million, both issued by Codere Finance Luxembourg SA
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Uni-Select reports sales and EBITDA growth as well as network expansion in q1
NEW YORK, May 3 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Wednesday it was considering getting certified under a new international program that could help companies defend themselves against isolated cases of corruption or poor business practices.