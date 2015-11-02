Nov 2 Basware Oyj

* Basware and Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP introduce a new company for immediate access to short-term working capital

* New co launched, Virtaus, is a provider of smart financing for today's digital and networked economy, providing businesses of all sizes with online and immediate access to short-term working capital

* Virtaus is a joint venture between two companies, and is based in United Kingdom

* Parties announced signing of an agreement to jointly develop Basware Advance and to connect businesses with the financing engine now called Virtaus in March 2015

* Advance will be available initially in the UK in early 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1KSVAyw

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)