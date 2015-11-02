Nov 2 Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* The employee consultation process, started on Sept. 16, 2015 at the Helsinki ceramics factory has been concluded

* As a result, Fiskars has made the decision to transfer the manufacturing operations from the Helsinki ceramics factory to a partner network outside Finland during 2016, as such the manufacturing at the factory will permanently end by Q1 2016

* These changes are a part of the Supply Chain 2017 restructuring program which Fiskars announced in September, aiming at improving competitiveness of its manufacturing operations and distribution network

* The employee consultations covered altogether 130 employees at the factory

* As a result, the total personnel reduction is 120 people

* Product development, portfolio management as well as design and brand related decisions will continue to be made in Finland Source text for Eikon:

