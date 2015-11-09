Nov 9 Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski
SA
* Poland's biggest bank by assets, PKO BP, could consider
paying out up to half of its annual profits as dividend, the
bank's CFO, Bartosz Drabikowski, said on Monday.
* "We could consider a dividend of up to 50 percent of net
profit", Bartosz Drabikowski said at a conference, without
providing reference to the potential pay-out date.
* The bank's chief executive Zbigniew Jagiello told the
conference that he expected the fourth-quarter net profit to
rise compared to the third quarter result, excluding potential
one-off events.
* Earlier on Monday, the state-controlled lender reported a
third-quarter net profit of 815 million zloty.
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko;
Editing by Marcin Goettig)