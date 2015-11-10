BRIEF-Constance Hotels Services reports Q1 pre-tax profit 225 mln rupees
* Q1 revenue 1.13 billion rupees versus 1.18 billion rupees year ago
Nov 10 Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA :
* The chief executive of Unicredit's Polish unit, Bank Pekao, said on Tuesday he could be interested in buying a bank that did not have a portfolio of Swiss-franc denominated loans on its book.
* Luigi Lovaglio gave his reply to questions concerning the current sale of GE's Bank BPH and Raiffeisen's Raifeisen Polbank.
* "A bank with no Swiss franc-denominated loan portfolio could be of interest to us," Lovaglio said.
* Lovaglio also said he expected bank sector combined net profit to fall next year. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)
* Says it decides to buy commercial property for up to 183.0 million yuan ($26.51 million)