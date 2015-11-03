BRIEF-Bluecart raises $10.1 mln in equity financing
* Bluecart Inc files to say it raised $10.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8qzbQ)
Nov 3 Peach Property Group AG :
* Subscription period for corporate bond starts Nov. 3
* Minimum volume of 25 million euros ($27.54 million)
* Coupon spread from 5.75 to 6.00 percent
* Listing in entry standard segment planned from Nov. 11, 2015
($1 = 0.9077 euros)
May 5 Home Capital Group Inc on Friday named Alan Hibben to its board, replacing Gerald Soloway, one of the founders of the mortgage lending company, who announced last month he planned to retire.